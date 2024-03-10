Himachal Chief Minister Should Introspect: Congress MLAs Who Voted In BJP's Favour

Mr Sukhu had said that six black snakes of the Congress sold their honour (File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should introspect and realise who is responsible for the current situation, said the nine MLAs, including three independents and six disqualified Congress MLAs, who voted in favour of the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

In a joint statement issued here, the MLAs said they are fighting a battle of self-respect and questioned the mindset of the chief minister, who is approaching them for compromise on one hand and issuing statements like black snakes and shepherds on the other hand.

During public meetings, Mr Sukhu had said that six black snakes of the Congress sold their honour and tried to destabilise the state government and later compared them to shepherds being moved from one place to another.

The nine MLAs include six Congress rebels Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto, and three independents Ashish Sharma, Hoshiyar Singh and K L Thakur.

The MLAs asked Sukhu to come clear on his official visits to Chandigarh in which he stayed at a five star hotel rather than his designated room in Himachal Bhawan.

They questioned the reason behind sending security back from the five star hotel and asked him to tell the public about his hidden agenda.

They said that the MLAs were feeling suffocated and humiliated in the government as the chief minister prefers his friends over all others and the circle of friends was dominating the MLAs.

The people of the state also know very well what "cabinet rank friends" are doing in this government and how much loot they have created, the statement added.

