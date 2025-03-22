Sudha Murty Reacts To Husband Narayana Murthy's '70-Hour Work Week' Suggestion

Author-philanthropist Sudha Murty believes "time never becomes a limit" when people look forward to doing something seriously and passionately. The Rajya Sabha member, for the first time, spoke on her husband Narayana Murthy's contentious 70-hour work-week suggestion.

On NDTV's 'India Through the Eyes of Its Icons' show, she said that her husband decided to build Infosys with no money, but dedicated colleagues, and it was possible only when they worked 70 hours or at times even more.

She claimed that it couldn't have been possible otherwise; there was no "magic wand" that could make Infosys "so large". "It was sheer hard work, part of luck, part of the correct timing or in the correct place, everything is there," Ms Murty said.

But what about personal life?

When Mr Murthy talked to her about their personal life, she said she told him to "take care of Infosys", while she looked after herself and the family. "I made that decision, and I also decided there was no point cribbing and telling your husband, 'Oh you are not there,' because he's doing a bigger work," she said.

She acknowledged it was not just her husband; people in other professions, like journalists and doctors, also worked for "90 hours".

While her husband was busy with Infosys, Ms Murty said she looked after the house, brought up the children and even started teaching computer science in a college.

"I learnt that I have to make my own path to being occupied and not think that, 'I don't have time or you don't have time,' and enjoy that. I used to write, but I started writing a little more," she said.

Later, their Infosys Foundation "engulfed" her as she remained busy with it round the clock. It started when her children went abroad. Ms Murty said she worked overtime and currently works more than her husband, and he is the supporting force behind her.

"Behind every successful woman, there's an understanding man. So, when Murthy was working, I supported (him). When I am working, Murthy is supporting. That's (what) I call life," she added.

God has given 24 hours to all, whether you are "rich or poor, beautiful or ugly," she said.

"How you want to spend it is left to you. And if you want to do anything passionately, it requires time. And if you are passionate about your work, then your partner should support it," she concluded.

During an October 2023 podcast, Narayana Murthy had said that the country's work productivity was "one of the lowest in the world." Citing examples of Germans and Japanese during the Second World War, he suggested youngsters consider working for "70 hours a week".