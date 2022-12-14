Sudha Murty On Rishi Sunak: "I Look After My Country's Things While He..."

On whether she had political discussions with Rishi Sunak, Sudha Murty told NDTV: "No, never ever"

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's in-laws in India, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, rarely talk about him.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV today, Sudha Murty, a writer and philanthropist, said she was "happy that he has become Britain's PM".

"He has become PM. Fine, I am happy, not more than that," she said on her son-in-law, who became the Prime Minister of Britain on October 25.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty, who met at Stanford, married in 2009 and have two daughters.

When he became Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, Narayana Murthy said in a statement: "Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of UK."

Sudha Murty was seen in a viral video praying for her son-in-law at a temple near Mumbai. In another video, she was seen telling students at an event, jokingly, that they should only ask about her, not Rishi Sunak.

On whether she had political discussions with Rishi Sunak, Ms Murty told NDTV: "No, never ever. He was always our son-in-law. I will wish him all the best."

Was she inclined to read about her son-in-law or follow his progress in Britain? "I look after my own country's things, he looks after his," she quipped.

Ms Murty also spoke about Infosys' 40-year journey and her Rs 10,000 loan to her husband Narayana Murthy, which turned out to be the first investment in what is today one of the world's foremost IT companies.

"I feel extremely happy and nice because I never dreamt that 10,000 would become billions of dollars later," she said.

"And maybe I am the best investor in India at least. Or maybe in the world...I don't know."