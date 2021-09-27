'Such Cops Must Be Jailed': Chief Justice NV Ramana On IPS Officer Facing Extortion Case

The Supreme Court had granted similar protection from arrest to the officer twice earlier.

Police officers who cosy up with the government of the day and make money illegally inevitably face payback time when there is a change in guard, the Supreme Court of India said today. Such cops must not be protected but must be jailed, Chief Justice NV Ramana said, though he did grant interim protection from arrest to the official facing extortion charges.

Chief Justice Ramana's court was hearing suspended IPS officer Gurjinder Pal Singh's plea against arrest in a case of disproportionate assets and sedition filed by the Chhattisgarh government.

This is the third such case in which Mr Singh has sought the Supreme Court's protection. The court had granted him interim protection in the two earlier cases.

"You can't take protection in every case. You started extracting money because you are close with the government. This is what happens if you're close with the government and do these things. You have to pay back one day," Chief Justice Ramana said.

"When you're good with the government, you may extract. Then you've to pay back with interest...This is too much. Why should we grant protection to such officers? This is a new trend in the country."

Mr Singh's counsel then pleaded that officers like him need protection. The court, however, shot back: "No, they've to go to jail."

Yet, Chief Justice Ramana granted Mr Singh interim protection and issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh government.

In its last hearing on August 26, the court had granted protection from arrest to the suspended officer in another connected case. It had then expressed concern over the "emerging trend" of police officers facing sedition charges following a change of guard in the state government.

The Chief Justice had said that as long as a police officer sides with the party in power, things go smoothly. Once a new party comes to power, sedition and other charges are slapped on the same officer, he said.

The sedition case was filed against Mr Singh based on a written complaint filed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau following preliminary findings that he had amassed disproportionate assets.

The anti-graft body reportedly seized documents from Mr Singh that suggested his involvement in a conspiracy against the government.

The next hearing in the case is on October 1.