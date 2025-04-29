Delhi Police Head Constable Arrested On Charges Of Corruption

The Vigilance unit of Delhi Police has arrested head constable for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a statement said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Gajendra Singh, posted at Police Station Jaffarpur Kalan in Dwarka District.

According to officials, Singh, who served as a Beat Officer, demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a local resident in exchange for allowing construction on private land. A trap was laid on April 4 after the complainant approached the Vigilance Unit. Singh accepted the bribe in his car but managed to flee the spot with the cash, even injuring a vigilance officer during his escape.

A case was immediately registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Singh was suspended from duty and remained on the run for weeks. His anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Rouse Avenue Court.

The breakthrough came on April 25, when Singh was apprehended by the Investigating Officer of the Vigilance Unit. He has been taken into police custody for recovery of the tainted money and further investigation.

Delhi Police has urged citizens to report any misuse of authority by its personnel. The department assured that complainants' identities will be protected and strict action will be taken against erring officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)