Success Of Humanity Lies Not In Battlefield: PM Modi At UN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated his message for world peace and called for reforms in top global institutions from the high platform of the UN General Assembly. "Reform is the key to relevance," he said. Speaking at the "Summit Of The Future" at the United Nations headquarters in New York, PM Modi said, "The success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield and for world peace and development, reform is essential for global organisations".

"For global peace and security, on the one hand there is a big threat like terrorism, on the other hand many new fields of conflict like cyber, maritime, space are also being created. On all these subjects, I would like to emphasize that Global Action must match Global Ambition,' he added.

PM Modi's message for peace comes after the UN General Assembly, which convened yesterday, adopted a "Pact for the Future" -- designed to address 21st Century challenges including climate change, conflict, and human rights.

It was adopted despite resistance by a band of seven nations -- led by Russia which is currently engaged in armed conflict with Ukraine.

Russia criticised the pact contending that the countries not satisfied with the agreement had not been given the opportunity for further negotiations.

"Regrettably, there is nothing good that today the United Nations adopted a Pact for the Future. The United Nations had infringed upon its own principles to pander to a group of delegations from the 'beautiful garden,' who have usurped the talks from the very beginning. And the majority from the 'jungle,' like a herd, could not find courage enough to protest and defend their rights. This is they who will bear responsibility for the consequences," Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on his X account as cited by TASS.