Bengal BJP Must Reach Out To People Of All Faiths: Subhas Bose's Grand Nephew Writes To PM Modi

BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said on Tuesday he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party heavyweights Amit Shah and JP Nadda, flagging certain "issues and concerns", which, according to him, should be addressed by the saffron camp, ahead of 2021 Bengal Assembly polls.

He also said that the BJP, besides capitalising on the anti-incumbency factor, should follow the "sabke sath sabke vishwas" motto propagated by the PM, and "reach out to people at the booth level, while guarding against divisive politics".

Mr Bose, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, maintained that discontent has been brewing against the Mamata Banerjee government over its "mishandling of the COVID and cyclone Amphan crises", and the BJP can cash in on the opportunity to seize power.

Invoking Netaji and his ideals, Mr Bose said, "Religious identity was never important in the Indian National Army. I believe in his ideologies. The saffron party, similarly, should be able to win the confidence of people of all faiths, if it wants to strengthen its prospects in the state."

"Politics in Bengal is different from the brand of politics in other parts. We will certainly come to the aid of Hindus if they are attacked, if they are victims of any atrocity. But instead of solely chanting "Hindu Hindu", we must secure the faith of other communities as well. We must aim to get 3-4 per cent of Muslim votes of the community's total vote bank in the state," he said in his letter.

Mr Bose further suggested that the state unit of the BJP take steps to woo the Bengali intellectuals.

"The intellectuals associated with the Left Front had joined Mamata Banerjee in her movement, days before she came to power. We, too, need to get them on our side, as they influence a large section of Bengali voters," he insisted.

The BJP leader said he had urged the central leadership to prepare a roadmap for West Bengal, "highlighting issues that are affecting the health and education sectors" and win the confidence of people by proposing sustainable solutions.

"The state BJP leadership is definitely doing well to consolidate its support base. We got 41 per cent share in 2019 polls. But we must realise getting 70-100 seats in the next assembly polls cannot be our target. We have to win more; it is a do or die situation for us," he added.