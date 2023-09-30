Climbing 50 Stairs A Day Can Significantly Reduce Heart Disease Risk, Study Finds

According to the study, walking up stairs has more advantages than walking on a flat surface.

A new study from Tulane University suggests that climbing at least 50 stairs each day can lower the risk of heart disease, The Independent reported. According to the research, daily stair climbing of more than five flights may reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by almost 20 per cent. Strokes, coronary artery disease, and other cardiovascular illnesses, such as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), are the main killers and causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide.

"Short bursts of high-intensity stair climbing are a time-efficient way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness and lipid profile, especially among those unable to achieve the current physical activity recommendations," The Independent quoted Dr Lu Qi, a co-author of the study and a professor at Tulane University's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine as saying.



He added, "The findings highlight the potential advantages of stair climbing as a primary preventive measure for ASCVD in the general population."



Researchers used data from the UK Biobank, which included 450,000 adults, to carry out the study. On the basis of their family history of cardiovascular disease, known risk factors, and genetic risk factors, participants were assessed. A survey of lifestyle practises and the frequency of stair climbing was also conducted, with a median follow-up period of 12.5 years.



The findings showed that people who were less sensitive to cardiovascular disease had a lower risk when they climbed more stairs each day.



Walking up stairs has more advantages than walking on a flat surface because it requires the use of more muscles, balance, and gross motor skills, according to Dr. Nicolas Berger, a senior lecturer in sport and exercise at Teesside University in England who was not involved in the study. He stated that even brief periods of stair climbing involve significant cardiovascular activity, which is why people frequently experience shortness of breath while engaging in this exercise.



Dr Berger emphasized, "These short, intermittent bursts of activity have large benefits in terms of reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. They can significantly increase your heart rate and oxygen uptake and cause positive adaptations in the body."