Students Gherao Bhopal Professor Over Sexual Abuse Allegations, He Quits

Prof Tapan Ranjan Mohanty used to send vulgar messages, claimed students

Gheraoed by students on the campus for alleged sexual harassment, a professor at the National Law Institute University in Bhopal resigned Thursday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed senior officials, including the DGP and Bhopal police commissioner, to probe allegations against Prof Tapan Ranjan Mohanty.

The Chief Minister said "misbehaviour" with boys and girls will not be tolerated, and if required, the matter will also be discussed with the Chief justice of India and High court.

Prof Mohanty used to send vulgar messages and pass lewd comments, claimed students who did not wish to be named. They said they have the offending messages as evidence.

Prof Tapan Mohanty from National Law Institute tendered his resignation after students gheraoed him on the campus accusing him of sexual harassment @ChouhanShivraj directed senior officials to probe allegations against the concerned professor and take strict action. pic.twitter.com/BZ9BoPQbfq — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) March 11, 2022

"Few people with vested interests are using the students. From the past 2 years we conducted online classes so how can I harass them. These are wild allegations without evidence and substance, I just want a fair enquiry and follow the process of law rather than bullying and use pressure tactics," Prof Mohanty told NDTV, denying the allegations.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar has said they have started taking the statements of the girl students but they have asked for time to file the FIR.

Former students of the college have also been contacted, said the cop.