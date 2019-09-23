Students Clash With Cops During Protest March At Jadavpur University

Stones were thrown at the police during a protest march by ABVP.

Violence took place outside Kolkata's Jadavpur University today during a protest by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad -- the students' group linked to the BJP -- over Thursday's attack on Union Minister Babul Supriyo. As the police arrived and put up barricades outside the university gates, the students started throwing stones.

Mr Supriyo was manhandled by students allegedly linked to the CPM Students' group, the Students Federation of India.

"They pulled me by my hair and pushed me," said the minister, who was brought out of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who drove to the spot. Videos from the spot showed the minister surrounded by a huge crowd of students. The minister, his shirt open, was seen to be pushed around by the aggressive crowd.

The Governor's office called the incident "very serious reflection on the law and order of the state and on the conduct of the law enforcing agencies".

Mr Supriyo said the situation could have been easily brought under control had the university authorities tried.

"You have no words to utter for six hours or no administrative action from Mamta Governnet.. Your dirty politics have overpowered your logic. I pity you. FYI, if the Vice Chancellor wanted, the situation would have been under control at 3 pm before your #SFI (Students Federation of India, linked to the Left) hooligans started it. AVBP had Jadavpur University registrar's permission to do the event," Mr Supriyo later tweeted.

Pointing out that the attackers were linked to the CPM, the ruling Trinamool Congress said neither Trinamool nor the police were involved in the incident.

The state's education minister and senior Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee also said, the Governor had gone on a "so-called rescue" mission without taking the "government into confidence" or giving the state authorities a chance to handle the situation.

