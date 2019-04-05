Students Chant PM's Name After Rahul Gandhi Says,' I Love Modi'

"No problem," Rahul Gandhi said as students chanted Prime Minister's name.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name was chanted at an event organised for Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra's Pune on Friday.

Mr Gandhi, during an interaction with the students of different institutions, said, "I love Modi; genuinely have no hatred or anger towards the man. He has anger towards me."

Hearing this, some students started chanting "Modi, Modi".

"No problem," Mr Gandhi replied as the students continued to chant the Prime Minister's name.

After the event, he tweeted, "Hatred is cowardice. I don't care if the entire world is full of hatred. I am not a coward. I will not hide behind hate and anger. I love all living beings, including those temporarily blinded by hatred."

Hatred is cowardice.



I don't care if the entire world is full of hatred. I am not a coward.



I will not hide behind hate and anger.



I love all living beings, including those temporarily blinded by hatred. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 5, 2019

At the Pune interaction with students, the Congress chief was asked questions ranging from the state of the economy, unemployment, demonetisation, NYAY scheme and several personal life questions related to his biopic, sister Priyanka Vadra and memories with his grandmother Indira Gandhi.

The event was one of the many interactions Rahul Gandhi has lined up as part of his campaign for the national election that starts next week.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.