Student Records Videos Of Girls In College Washroom Near Bengaluru, Arrested

The accused is an egineering student at the ACS College of Engineering in Kumbalgodu

A 21-year-old engineering student was on Saturday arrested for allegedly recording videos of girls students inside the washroom of the college near Bengaluru. The students at the ACS College of Engineering in Kumbalgodu alleged the accused used to record videos on his mobile phone and circulated them on social media.

Massive protests erupted in the college as the news broke out following which the police had to rush there to control the situation.

The cops assured them of strict action against the accused, a seventh-semester Computer Science student.

Police sources said the accused had recorded around 7-8 videos on his mobile, which were discovered by fellow students.

Students said the accused had also threatened to kill them if they escalated the issue. They also alleged that he might be a habitual offender.

Last month, there was a huge uproar in Andhra Pradesh when some students allegedly found a hidden camera in the women's toilet in an engineering college.

A case was registered in connection with the alleged incident at the SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district. However, the police said that there were no such hidden cameras found in the students' washroom.