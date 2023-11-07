Student Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan In Delhi's Patel Chest Area

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer added.

A 25-year-old student who was preparing for competitive exams was found hanging from a ceiling fan in north Delhi's Patel Chest area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, they received information about the incident at Christian Colony on Monday at around 10 p.m.

Vinay Raj, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room which was locked from the inside, a senior police officer said.

The fire brigade was called to open the door, the officer said.

Raj was preparing for competitive exams and also completing his studies from open school. He was also undergoing some medical treatment, police said.

