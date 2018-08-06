Student Commits Suicide By Jumping From University Building In Punjab

Police said the reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained (Representational)

A 23-year-old student of a private university allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a building in the college premises, police said today.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Bhardwaj, a resident of Balabhgarh in the Faridabad district of Haryana. He was living at a rented accommodation here, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pargat Singh said.

Vishal was a final year student of Fine Arts in Lovely Professional University(LPU), Chaheru, eight kilometres from here on the Phagwara-Jalandhar National Highway 1.

He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the ASI said.

The reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained, he said, adding the body was sent to Civil hospital for post-mortem.