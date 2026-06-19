Student Arrested For Selling Fake NEET-UG Retest Question Papers Via Telegram

As India tightened restrictions on Telegram amid concerns over the NEET-UG re-examination, Rajasthan Police arrested a 19-year-old student from Bhilwara for selling fake question papers through a Telegram channel named 'Paper Mafia'.

Operating through a US-based VPN and proxy network to conceal his identity, the accused allegedly charged aspirants Rs 4,000 per paper.

The accused has been arrested just three days before the retest scheduled for June 21.

Bhilwara Police confirmed that a 19-year-old student was arrested for allegedly selling fake question papers through a Telegram channel named 'Paper Mafia'. Acting on intelligence inputs received from Delhi, police raided his residence in Patel Nagar and detained him in the early hours of Friday.

According to investigators, the accused, Akash Choudhary, was operating the Telegram channel using a US-based VPN and proxy network to conceal his identity.

Police said the channel had around 52 members, and he allegedly charged Rs 4,000 per paper, collecting payments through QR code transfers. Choudhary, who is currently preparing for competitive examinations in Jaipur, allegedly created and circulated fake question papers by scanning pages from NEET preparation books and passing them off as genuine examination papers. Police recovered a mobile phone, NEET study material, and several documents during the raid. Authorities are now examining his bank transactions, digital footprint, and possible links to a wider fraud network.

Pratap Nagar SHO Sunil Tada said the Special Branch received information through the Government of India's S-Make portal regarding suspicious social media activity linked to alleged paper leaks. Simultaneously, the District Special Team (DST) received intelligence that a youth in Patel Nagar was selling fake 'Re-NEET papers' online. Following verification, police conducted a raid and took the accused into custody. Choudhary's family originally hails from the Rawatsar area of Rajasthan's Churu district and has been living in Bhilwara for nearly 25 years.

After completing his schooling in Bhilwara, Akash moved to Jaipur for competitive exam preparation and reportedly returned home only two days before his arrest.

Police have registered a case under charges of cheating, selling fake examination papers, provisions of the IT Act, and the Public Examination Act.

Investigators are now trying to determine how many candidates may have been duped, the amount of money involved, and whether other individuals were part of the operation.

Authorities said Telegram was allegedly being misused to spread rumours and facilitate examination-related fraud.

The platform has been under heightened scrutiny following the NEET paper leak controversy. According to officials, restrictions related to Telegram's use in connection with the NEET UG retest will remain in force until June 22, while certain platform features, including message editing, have also been temporarily restricted. The original NEET-UG examination was conducted nationwide on May 3.

Allegations of paper leaks and candidates receiving advance access to question papers surfaced from multiple states. Following an investigation, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the examination on May 12 and ordered a re-examination after consultations with the Central government and investigating agencies.

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