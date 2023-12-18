Student, 19, Dies By Suicide After Jumping From University Hostel Building In UP

Prajant Tyagi said that no suicide note was found from the student's room. (Representational)

A 19-year-old student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the hostel building of a private university, police on Monday said.

The incident took place at the hostel of Meerut's Subharti University around 11.45 pm on Sunday, Station House Officer (SHO) Prajant Tyagi told PTI.

The Station House Officer said that a student named Shashi Ranjan Kumar died by suicide by jumping from the roof of the hostel building.

Shashi Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, was admitted to the Subharti Hospital, where he died during treatment on Monday, added Prajant Tyagi.

The Station House Officer said that Shashi Ranjan Kumar was a first year BCA student.

Prajant Tyagi said that no suicide note was found from the student's room.

Prima facie, the reason for the incident is a love affair, he added.

The Station House Officer further said that the family members of the student have been informed, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Earlier on Saturday, Shivam, a second year B.Tech student at the MIT College, Partapur Bypass, was found hanging from the fan of his room. He was also a resident of Bihar.

