Student, 13, Found Hanging In School In UP: Police

It was not known when he came to the school and took the extreme step, principal said. (Representational)

The body of a Class 8 student was found hanging under suspicious circumstances behind his school in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Monday, police said.

The principal of the school in Ranipatti village said the student, Dilip Yadav (13), was not coming for classes for the past some days.

On Monday morning, an outsider came to the Composite School Rani Patti and said that a student was hanging from the window on the backside with a scarf, Inspector-in-Charge, Madiyahun, K K Choubey said.

The school staff who rushed to the spot and he was brought down from the noose and rushed to the Community Health Centre, where the doctor declared him dead.

Principal Shashank Mishra said the student was not coming to the school for the last three days. It was not known when he came to the school premises and took the extreme step, he said.

Police took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem, he added.

