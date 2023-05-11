'Struggle Will...': Siddaramaiah To Congress Workers On Exit Poll High

Siddaramaiah thanked the Congress party workers for their hard work. (File)

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday expressed gratitude to the party workers for working relentlessly during the election campaign and hoped that their struggle will "definitely bear fruit", as the exit polls gave an edge to the grand old party.

Voting for the single-phased Karnataka Assembly polls was held on May 10, after which the exit polls were out by the evening. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

"I have a special appeal to our party workers: You have left home and family to work for the election. Now take some time off and spend time with your parents, wife and children. Our honest struggle will definitely bear fruit. Thanks again and best wishes to you all," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The Congress leader contested from the Varuna Constituency.

"Proud workers and fans of Congress Party. Congratulations and my thanks to all of you who continuously worked day and night, forgetting meals and rest, on behalf of the Congress party candidates. In the Varuna constituency where I am contesting, not only from all corners of the state but also from other states have come and campaigned for me out of love and respect for me. I have not even been able to meet them and thank them. This love and admiration is the strength of me and the Congress party. My heartfelt thanks to all of them," he tweeted in Kannada.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed confidence in getting over 60 per cent votes in the Varuna constituency. He expressed confidence that the Congress will get at least 130 seats in the election.

The state recorded a poll percentage of 72. 68 per cent in voting for 224 seats.

Meanwhile, Congress is expected to have a clear edge in Karnataka in the assembly elections held on Wednesday with four exit polls giving it a full majority and some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

A few exit polls also said that BJP is ahead in the sweepstakes to form the government.

The exit polls, which were released after the polling ended in Karnataka, predicted that Janata Dal-Secular JD(S) would not touch the 37 seats it won in the 2018 polls but will continue to be a strong regional player in the state. If Karnataka throws up a hung assembly, the JD-S could emerge in the role of kingmaker.

