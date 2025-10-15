Stringent NSA Invoked Against Main Accused Of 2024 Sambhal Violence

Police on Wednesday invoked the stringent National Security Act against the alleged mastermind behind last year's communal violence here over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in the district.

Mulla Afroz, who is currently lodged in jail, has been booked under the NSA following an order by the district magistrate on October 13. The action was confirmed by Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

It can be invoked by the local administration and has to be ratified by a board headed by a former high court judge. Because it is preventive detention and not arrest, there is no legal obligation to present the detainee before a court of law.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 last year, when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

On November 24, during a second round of the survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens.

Police said that during the investigation, it came to the fore that Mulla Afroz played a key role in instigating the mob. Police described him as the "mastermind" of the incident, alleging that he incited others to attack the police.

The violence led to the deaths of four civilians as a result of firing by Afroz and his associates, police said.

Afroz was arrested on January 19 and sent to judicial custody.

Authorities said that while his bail plea was pending before the Allahabad High Court, intelligence inputs suggested that he could attempt to orchestrate similar violence if released.

"In view of maintaining public order and preventing recurrence of such incidents, action under the National Security Act has been taken against Mulla Afroz," a statement said.

The detention order under the NSA was formally served to him on October 14 at the Moradabad district jail, police added.

