Stress Management Workshop Empowers Dharavi Residents

Dharavi Social Mission (DSM), a social initiative under Dharavi Redevelopment Project, organized a stress management workshop at Maharashtra Nature Park. The event evoked enthusiastic participation from Dharavi residents, who were equipped with valuable strategies to navigate their daily mental health challenges more effectively.

Hundreds of Dharavikars learnt practical tools to handle stress and lead a healthier and balanced lifestyle at the workshop, held on November 30, 2024. The DSM organised workshop offered a holistic mix of expert-led discussions, interactive exercises, and mindfulness techniques.

For many participants, the session was a transformative experience. "The practices like deep breathing and mindfulness introduced during the workshop are helping me in my daily life," shared 45-year-old Sangeeta Manohar Khade. "I have started practicing them regularly and believe they will help me manage stress better in the long run."

Dharavikars are no strangers to hardship. Living in one of the most densely populated areas of Mumbai, they face challenges ranging from economic uncertainty to overcrowding and limited personal space. Amid these pressures, stress becomes a constant companion, often unacknowledged and unresolved.

Mental health awareness remains a relatively new concept in Dharavi, where daily survival often takes precedence over emotional well-being. For many, this was their first encounter with formal stress-management techniques, and the impact was immediate and profound.

Seema Pakhare, 45 and a resident of PMGP Colony said, "I cried during the meditation course and felt lighter afterward. It reminded me how important it is to take five minutes for ourselves-to sit in silence, remember the almighty, and be grateful."

Santosh Agavne, another local, said, "The techniques were explained very well. I have already started applying them to reduce stress in daily life. I will recommend this workshop at my workplace as well, as we all need such sessions."

