"Stop Illegal Mining In Aravallis In 48 Hours": Top Court To Rajasthan

The Supreme Court also said the disappearance of hills in Rajasthan could be one reason for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi.

All India | | Updated: October 23, 2018 14:29 IST
A Supreme Court bench said Rajasthan has taken the issue of illegal mining "very lightly". (File)

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court today directed the Rajasthan government to stop illegal mining in a 115.34-hectare area in Aravalli hills within 48 hours.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said it was compelled to pass the order because Rajasthan has taken the issue "very lightly".

The top court also referred to a central empowered committee report that 31 hills or hillocks have vanished in the state's Aravalli area.

The disappearance of hills in Rajasthan could be one reason for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi, the court said.

The bench directed the chief secretary of Rajasthan to file an affidavit regarding compliance of its order.

The court was hearing a matter related to illegal mining activities in Aravalli hills.

