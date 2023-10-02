Stop Fooling Poor People: Bengal BJP Leader On Trinamool's Delhi Protest

Agnimitra Paul alleged TMC engaged in corruption by not disbursing MGNREGA funds

Criticising the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its decision to organise a protest in Delhi on October 2 regarding the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) program, West Bengal BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Sunday accused the TMC of deceiving the citizens. She alleged that Mamata Banerjee's government had engaged in corruption by not disbursing the MGNREGA funds intended for job holders.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Agnimitra Paul said," They have accepted that corruption has happened and they had to pay compensation. Has a single person been arrested because of these 100 days of work corruption that has happened? Has Mamata Banerjee arrested a single person? No, they haven't. Stop fooling the people of Bengal. I request the people to file FIR against TMC leaders who have stolen your 100 days of work."

Furthermore, Mrs Paul, who serves as the West Bengal BJP General Secretary, pointed out that among non-BJP ruled states, only the West Bengal government is complaining about not receiving payments under the MGNREGA.

"There are so many other non-BJP states in India. Is any state complaining that they haven't received 100 days' payment? Everybody is getting the payment. Then why is West Bengal shouting?"

Earlier, TMC MP Sushmita Dev hit out at the central government over the refusal to provide special trains to MGNREGA job cardholders from West Bengal to reach Delhi and said that they were ready for the fight.

Thousands of MGNREGA job cardholders from West Bengal have left for the national capital, in several buses arranged by Trinamool Congress (TMC), for a protest from October 2 to October 3.

The protesters, under the banner of 'Dilli Cholo: A fight for our rights!', will raise their voices for the payment of alleged arrears for 100 days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

The TMC is scheduled to hold a mega protest at Delhi's Raj Ghat on October 2 and 3, against the central government for delay in release of funds to West Bengal.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the fight against the neglect of West Bengal by the Centre will continue and he will be joining the protests in Delhi on October 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)