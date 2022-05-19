Stones Thrown At Wedding Party in Madhya Pradesh Over Music Played

The troublemakers were identified from the CCTV footage.

Three persons were injured when locals threw stones at the wedding procession of a Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, following a dispute over the music being played during the celebrations. The troublemakers were identified from the CCTV footage and several people were arrested, the police said.

The procession was passing outside a mosque in Jirapur around 11 pm, when some members of a community objected to the music being played during the celebration.

The wedding party members stopped the music for some time.

But after a few minutes, when they started the music again, members from the other community allegedly threw stones.

Ankit Malviya, the brother of the bride, said when the wedding procession was passing the mosque they were asked to stop. When they started playing again, stones were thrown. "They threw stones at the band members and the groom's procession and heckled some of the women. Several people were injured," he said.

"The locals said it was a tradition not to play any music before teh mosque. The people playing the band claimed they had passed the mosque and started playing some way off. Then the trouble started," said Prabhat Gaud, Jirapur police station in-charge .

The police have arrested seven persons. They have been charged with relevant sections of Indian Penal Code as well as the law on Prevention of Atrocities Act.