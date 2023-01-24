Stones Thrown At JNU Students Watching BBC Series On PM Modi: 10 Points

Ayeshi Ghosh, president of the Left-backed Students' Federation of India, alleged that the administration was responsible for the blackout. "We will watch the documentary with the help of mobile phones using QR codes," she told NDTV. The JNU administration was not available for comment.

The JNU administration had refused to give permission for the screening, which India has blocked from sharing online. The administration has declared that disciplinary action will be taken if the documentary is screened.

The students argued that the screening will not violate any rule of the university, or would it spoil communal harmony. The screening was scheduled for 9 pm, but before that, power and internet went off at the Students' Union office.

After the blackout, the students headed for a cafeteria inside the campus, where they watched the documentary on their cellphones and laptops. While they were watching the documentary, some stones were thrown at them from behind the bushes, sources said.

The evening ended with a protest march by the Students Union, which blamed the ABVP -- the students' wing of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- for the stone pelting.

Left wing supporters have caught two students, who, they claimed, were throwing the stones. The two, they said, belong to the ABVP.

Earlier today, a student group in Hyderabad University screened the documentary. The university authorities have asked its officials to submit a report on the matter.

Last week, sources said the government had asked Twitter and YouTube to remove the controversial BBC series on PM Modi, which claims to have investigated certain aspects of the 2002 Gujarat riots when he was the Chief Minister of the state.

In a sharp takedown of the BBC, the Centre called it a "propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative". "The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," the foreign ministry said.