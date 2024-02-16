Stones Thrown At Ex-MP Nilesh Rane's Car In Maharashtra As BJP, Thackeray Sena Clash

Workers of BJP and Thackeray Sena clashed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district

An unidentified person hurled stones at former MP Nilesh Rane's car when he was on his way to a public event in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Friday, triggering a clash between workers of his party and the Shiv Sena (UBT), the police said.

The incident occurred near Patpanhale College this afternoon, an official said.

Supporters of Mr Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav clashed with each other, prompting the police to fire tear gas to disperse the mob, the official from Guhagar police said.

Someone allegedly threw stones at Mr Rane's car when he was on his way to a public meeting, he said.

BJP workers assembled at the scene, and workers of both parties began throwing stones at each other, the official said.

While a few cars were damaged in the clash, the police are gathering information about injuries to people, he said, adding that the police are in the process of registering an FIR.

Nilesh Rane is the elder son of Union Minister Narayan Rane and brother of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.