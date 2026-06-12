Stone Thrown At Shatabdi Express, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Was On Board

An unidentified person pelted a stone at a coach of the Lucknow-Delhi Shatabdi Express near the Firozabad railway station, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on board, police said.

The incident occurred around 7.45 pm on Thursday, near the Pemeshwar Gate bridge on the Etawah-Tundla section when a stone was thrown at one of the coaches of the 12003 up Shatabdi Express, they said.

According to sources, Bhagwat, who boarded the E1 coach in Kanpur, is safe.

After being alerted by Railway officials, senior police officers rushed to the spot, including Firozabad SP Aditya Langhe, Agra Railway SP Anil Jha, and SP (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including the man who threw the stone, will be clear after scanning CCTV camera footage from the area, police said.

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