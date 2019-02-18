Protest-Hit Sterlite Plant In Tamil Nadu Will Stay Shut: Supreme Court

Environmentalists and activists claim that the Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu was polluting the groundwater in the area.

The Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu was ordered to be shut by the Tamil Nadu government.


New Delhi: 

The controversial Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu, closed after protests last year over alleged pollution, will stay shut, the Supreme Court said today. The Tamil Nadu government had approached the top court against the National Green Tribunal's order allowing the Sterlite plant to reopen, in a case that's seen as politically sensitive.

The Supreme Court said the green court has no jurisdiction to entertain the case. Sterlite can approach the Madras High Court with its request for permission to reopen, the top court said. 

The copper plant of Sterline, a company owned by the Vedanta Group, was ordered to be shut by the Tamil Nadu government in May last year over alleged pollution that led to violent protests in May last year, culminating in police opening fire on demonstrators and killing 13.

State authorities had snapped electric supply to the Sterlite plant last May, after protests by local residents.

Environmentalists and local activists claim that the copper smelting unit was polluting the groundwater in the area, making many come down with serious diseases.

