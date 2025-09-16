Stepmother Pushes 6-Year-Old Girl To Death In Karnataka's Bidar: Cops

A woman in Karnataka's Bidar was arrested for pushing her husband's six-year-old daughter from his first marriage to death.

The incident on August 27 was reported to the police by the girl's father as an accident. He told the police that the girl had accidentally fallen from the terrace of a three-story building while playing. Based on his statement, an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) was initially filed.

A major twist came on September 12 when a neighbour shared a CCTV footage that showed the woman Radha, the child's stepmother, luring the child to the terrace under the pretext of playing. She then made her stand on a chair and pushed her off the terrace. Visuals then showed her rushing back into the house.

Radha was insecure about the child's relationship with her husband. She was his daughter from his first marriage.

The police registered an FIR and arrested Radha on Sunday.