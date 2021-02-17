'Stellar Reputation' Argument Among Those MJ Akbar Made - And Lost

MJ Akbar has maintained that the allegations against him are false and baseless (File)

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani was dismissed today by a court that "even a man of social status" can be a sexual harasser.

The court rejected MJ Akbar's argument that he had a "stellar reputation." It also said women have the right to take their grievances to any platform of their choice even after decades.

Priya Ramani accused MJ Akbar of sexual harassment in 2018 as a #MeToo movement in India drew allegations against many public figures.

A top editor in several publications, MJ Akbar became a central minister in 2016. He was forced to quit in a haze of allegations. He has maintained that the allegations against him are false and baseless.

Rejecting his argument, the court said sexual abuse takes away dignity and self-confidence and the "right of reputation" can't be protected at the cost of the right to dignity.

"I feel vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken out against sexual harassment in the workplace. Sexual harassment has got the attention it deserves despite the fact that it is me, being the victim who had to stand up in court as the accused," Priya Ramani told reporters.

Activists said a conviction for Priya Ramani after two years of trial would have undone what women in the movement achieved by speaking out about their experiences and encouraging others.