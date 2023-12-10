Statue Of Tamil Icon Thiruvalluvar Unveiled In French Town

India's envoy to France Jawed Ashraf also mentioned the inauguration of the statue in a post on 'X'.

A statue of Thiruvalluvar, regarded a cultural icon by Tamils, was inaugurated in the French town of Cergy on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the statue is a "beautiful testament to our shared cultural bonds".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the inauguration of the statue "implements" an assurance given by the prime minister during his visit to Paris for the Bastille day in July.

"The inauguration of Thiruvalluvar statue in Cergy, France today implements PM @narendramodi's assurance given during his visit for the Bastille day," he said on 'X'.

"The statue will be guide to many to follow Thiruvalluvar's noble thoughts and is yet another symbol of our long-standing cultural links, a key pillar of India-French friendship," Mr Jaishankar said.

"Fulfilling an assurance given by PM @narendramodi in Paris on July 13. Inaugurated Thiruvalluvar statue in Cergy near Paris, gifted by Tamil Cultural Association France, with Mayor @Jp_jeandon, Minister K Laxminarayan from Puducherry, Governor of Eastern Province of Sri Lanka," he said.

Jean-Paul Jeandon shared some pictures of the statue on X.

Responding to his post, PM Modi said, "Thiruvalluvar statue in Cergy, France is a beautiful testament to our shared cultural bonds. Thiruvalluvar stands tall as a symbol of wisdom and knowledge. His writings motivate millions across the world."

