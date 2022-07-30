States Must Clear Outstanding Dues To Electricity Distributors: PM Modi

Outstanding dues to power distribution companies exceeds $17 billion. (Representational)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged state governments to clear their bills and dues to power distribution firms to help ensure stability in the energy sector to meet consumer demands.

He said state governments must address outstanding dues to distribution companies, which often stretch over several months, threatening financial position of power generating companies.

Outstanding dues to power distribution companies exceeds $17 billion, Ministry of Power data shows.

