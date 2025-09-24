Statehood Protesters Clash With Cops In Ladakh, Police Vehicle Burnt Down

Angry protesters clashed with the police in Leh city of Ladakh this morning, pelting stones at officials and even burning down a police vehicle, in the first such instance of violence during the ongoing statehood movement.

The protesters have been demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. They have been observing a hunger strike and called a complete shutdown today to press their statehood demand.

Suddenly, the protesters turned violent and clashed with the cops. They attacked the BJP office in Leh and threw stones at the security personnel.

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk, among those leading the protest, had earlier stressed that the BJP should fulfill its promise to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution before the upcoming Hill Council polls.

The central government has called for a meeting with the representatives of Ladakh on October 6 to resume talks on their demands.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) had Monday refused to end their hunger strike until their demands were met and warned that the situation may get out of hand. "Our protest is peaceful, but people are getting impatient. The situation may get out of our hands. The talks have already been delayed," LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey had said.