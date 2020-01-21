On Statehood Day Of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, PM Modi's Message

Statehood Day: Manipur, Tripuara and Meghalaya were formed in 1971.

On Statehood Day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders praised the traditions and culture of the three northeast states. On this day in 1972, all the three states became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

"On Manipur's Statehood Day, my greetings to the people of the wonderful state. Manipur is known for its vibrant culture. People from Manipur have made a mark in various fields. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead," the Prime Minister tweeted.

On Meghalaya Statehood Day, PM Modi praised the state known for sports, music and nature conservation.

"The people of Meghalaya are known for their kind and compassionate nature. From sports, music to conservation of nature, there is much to learn from them. Praying for Meghalaya's development in the coming years," he tweeted.

Greeting the people of Tripura, PM Modi wrote that he was proud of the state's exemplary traditions and contribution to national development.

"Its people are known for their industrious nature. I pray for the continued prosperity and well-being of Tripura's citizens," he said.

Replying to the Prime Minister's tweet, Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister of Tripura thanked him and wrote, "We the 37 lakhs people of Tripura are always with you in the journey of making our Nation a New India. We are glad and thankful to you for your continuous support and love for Tripura."

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. My best wishes to all the residents of these beautiful states for a bright and prosperous future."

Extending wishes, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote, "Greetings and best wishes to the people of Manipur on the occasion of 48th Statehood Day. Easy living of the people in a society is a sign of good governance and our Government will do everything possible to bring a self sustained and easy livelihood to the people of the State."