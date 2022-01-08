State Polls: Rallies, Roadshows Banned Till Jan 15 Amid Omicron Surge

The holding of timely election is the "essence of maintaining democratic governance," the Election Commission said today, explaining its decision to go ahead with elections in five states amid a raging third wave of Covid driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant. To ensure safety, the Commission has barred physical rallies, roadshows and public meetings till January 15, saying a review will be taken after that since the "ground situation is dynamic".

The elections in five states will focus on Covid safety measures to ensure maximum participation, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said today while announcing the poll dates.

"The candidates should conduct their campaign through virtual mode as much as possible... There will be no nukkad sabhas (neighbourhood meetings) on public roads and no victory procession after the counting," said the Commission, which came under huge criticism after the second wave of Covid that followed a string of assembly elections in April-May last year.

"All voters, candidates, parties, should be conscious towards public health and Covid protocols. The parties should give masks and sanitisers for political meets. Door-to-door campaign can involve only five people," said Mr Chandra.

All polling stations will be equipped with Covid-mitigation facilities including sanitisers and masks, the number of booths will be increased. The voting time will also be increased by an hour, the Commission said.

The Commission said it had decided to go ahead with the polls after detailed discussions with the Union Health Secretary and Home Secretary, experts and health secretaries of the concerned states.

"After taking note of the views and the ground situation, the Election Commission of India decided to announce polls with safety norms in place," said Mr Chandra.

The Commission said those ailing with Covid can vote from home.