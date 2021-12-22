Creation Of State Intelligence Agency In J&K Doesn't Mean Central Agencies Failed: Minister

"It's a good move by the administration," a senior NIA official said. File photo

The newly constituted State Intelligence Agency (SIA) has been set up for speedy and effective probe into terror-related cases and does not indicate that agencies operating in Jammu and Kashmir have failed to tackle the situation on the ground, Home Ministry said today.

"The State Investigative Agency has been constituted by the government of Jammu and Kashmir for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases," Ministry of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai informed Rajya Sabha while defending the creation of the new agency.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, while questioning the motive to create a new wing of the investigative agency, had sought an explanation from the Ministry of Home Affairs. "SIA shall be the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigative Agency and central agencies," the ministry stated, stressing that the ground situation in the valley has improved since 2018.

The ministry, however, conceded that there have been a few targeted attacks on people belonging to religious minority communities in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists sponsored from across the border but seven persons were arrested in connection with the attacks while four terrorists have been killed.

"Seven persons have been arrested in connection with attacks on religious minorities while four terrorists involved in these incidents have been killed. Seven accused including one absconder have been charge-sheeted," the minister stated in a written reply.

Meanwhile, the creation of the SIA is being welcomed by both Jammu and Kashmir police officials and NIA officials.

"The focus of SIA is to uproot the Over Ground Worker (OGW) network as well as get to the roots of terror funding," explained a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer, adding that the SIA would ensure that complex cases are handled more professionally with the state police.

"It's a good move by the administration, other states should also follow this move. It will also lighten our caseload," a senior NIA officer said.