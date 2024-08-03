6 J&K Government Employees Sacked For Involvement In Terror Funding

The investigation revealed they were part of a narco-terror network run by Pak's ISI. (Representational)

Six government employees were dismissed from service by Jammu & Kashmir government today for their involvement in terror financing.

An official statement said that six officials including policemen were found involved in terror financing through drug sales.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution to sack the employees.

"The investigation revealed that they were part of a narco-terror network run by Pakistan's ISI and terror groups operating from its soil," the statement said.

J&K government has been acting tough on delinquent government employees who have been found involved in supporting terrorism and the separatist campaign in the Union Territory.

This pro-active action under article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution has started after 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.

It is now mandatory to seek an integrity certificate and clearance from the intelligence department at every promotional stage for government officials to ensure that the separatists and their sympathises are prevented from intruding into the civil services and police.



