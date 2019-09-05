State Government Gets Notice After Woman Raped In Haryana Kills Self

A 22-year-old woman had committed suicide over police inaction in her rape complaint. (Representational)

The National Human Rights has issued notices to the Haryana government and the state police chief on Wednesday over reports of a woman allegedly committing suicide at a police station in Yamunanagar over police inaction in her rape complaint

In the notices, the rights panel has flagged that the "apparent insensitivity and lackadaisical attitude on part of the police personnel is a grave concern".

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that a woman committed suicide at Police Station Jathlana, Yamunanagar, Haryana, alleging police inaction in her rape case," it said in a statement.

The commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, seeking a detailed report in six weeks.

The commission has directed the DGP to apprise it of the action taken against "the delinquent police personnel", the statement said.

The rights panel has also asked whether the police personnel at different levels were trained to handle such sensitive cases with a "more human touch", the statement said.

The commission has observed that the content of the news reports, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim and indicates gross negligence on the part of the police personnel.

According to media reports published on Wednesday, the victim had got tired of visiting the police station again and again, and justice was being "denied to her by the authorities", the NHRC said.

"Her family members have made serious allegations against the sub-inspector and the police station in-charge, and have demanded their suspension with immediate effect," the rights panel said, quoting from the reports.

