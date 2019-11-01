On State Formation Day Of Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Today, PM Modi Tweets

November 1st State Formation Day: Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka were formed.

On November 1 today, several Indian states including Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka were formed. The day is thus recognised as Statehood Day of State Formation Day. While Karnataka and Kerala were formed in 1956, Haryana was formed in 1966. On State Formation Day, celebrated as "Rajyotsava", Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders tweeted about the contribution of the states.

"The state's natural beauty and people's warm-hearted nature are well known. Praying for Karnataka's development in the times to come," PM Modi tweeted on Kannada Rajyotsava 2019 or Karnataka statehood day.

PM Modi referred Haryana as a land of courage, skill, soldiers and farmers. He said Haryana is a mix of ancient culture and new technology which is contributing to the nation's growth.

शौर्य और कौशल, जवान और किसान, प्राचीन संस्कृति और नव तकनीक की संगम स्थली हरियाणा के निवासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। विकास की राह पर निरंतर अग्रसर यह प्रदेश आगे भी देश की समृद्धि में अपना अमूल्य योगदान देता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2019

Wishing the people of Madhya Pradesh on its statehood day, the Prime Minister wished the state success.

मध्य प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के निवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मैं कामना करता हूं कि प्राकृतिक संपदा से परिपूर्ण और सांस्कृतिक विरासत से समृद्ध यह प्रदेश निरंतर प्रगति और विकास की राह पर आगे बढ़े। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2019

"On Kerala Piravi day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Kerala. People from this state have made remarkable contributions to the nation. May the people of the state be happy and prosperous," PM Modi tweeted.

प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य के धनी राज्य छत्तीसगढ़ के निवासियों को स्थापना दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि विविध संस्कृतियों की संगम स्थली वाला यह प्रदेश विकास के पथ पर आगे बढ़े। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2019

Several other leaders also tweeted on State Formation Day of the five states.

