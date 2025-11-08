SIR Forms Distributed On Bengal Streets, Complaint Filed With Poll Body

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has received multiple complaints filed against Booth Level Officers (BLOs) by various political parties in West Bengal for distributing the enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at tea stalls, local clubs, street corners, schools, and other public places.

There have been reports of people rushing to street corners to collect their forms from the BLOs. Despite being trained for this ground activity (distributing the forms), some officers have distributed the forms in violation of the ECI's guidelines. The complaints have left the state's chief electoral officer (CEO) embarrassed.

Poll Body Gives Warning

Following the complaints, the ECI issued an advance warning to senior poll officers to abide strictly by the poll body's guidelines.

The BLOs were reminded of their duties and electoral rules, and it was clearly stated that booth-level officers should distribute enumeration forms only by visiting voters' homes. This task must not be carried out anywhere else.

The District Magistrates (DMs) have also been instructed to remain extra vigilant about this matter. The ECI hinted that strict action will be taken if any negligence is observed.

'Must Work As Per Bihar Model'

Essentially, BLOs must work according to the Bihar model - that is, they must personally deliver the enumeration forms for the SIR drive to voters' homes and carefully help them understand the details that need to be filled out and clear doubts if the voter has any.

The ECI instructed that a control room must be set up at the district level to monitor BLO activities. For every ten booths, there will be one BLO supervisor.

The Election Commission reiterated these reminders to avoid any action against the BLOs.