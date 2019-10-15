State Elections 2019 Highlights: PM Modi To Address Two Mega Rallies In Haryana Today

State Elections 2019 Highlights: PM Modi's last rally in the state will be in Hissar on October 18, a day before the last day of election campaigning.

Updated: October 15, 2019 10:39 IST
Both BJP and Congress are campaigning in poll-bound Haryana and Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address mega rallies in Charkhi Dadri and Kurukshetra in Haryana today. PM Modi addressed the first of his four grand rallies in Ballabhgarh on Monday. His last rally in the state will be in the Jat-dominated Hissar on October 18, a day before the last day of election campaigning.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold two public meetings ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Mr Gandhi is scheduled to conduct rallies at Wani Vidha Sabha of Yavatmal district and Arvi Vidhan Sabha of Wardha district at 1 pm and 3:40 pm respectively.

Both BJP and Congress are campaigning in poll-bound Haryana and Maharashtra. The two states vote on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Oct 15, 2019
10:39 (IST)
BJP working President JP Nadda and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis release party's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections
Oct 15, 2019
10:00 (IST)
BJP has a strong team: PM Modi
Launching a broadside against the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while addressing a rally in Ballabhgarh said while the opposition parties in Haryana are crumbling, the BJP has a strong team and "a strong captain" in Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Oct 15, 2019
09:55 (IST)
BJP manifesto
In its manifesto titled ''Mhare sapno ka Haryana'' (my dreams of Haryana), the BJP has made promises ranging from launching Haryana start-up mission, constitution of a new ''Yuva Vikas and Rozgar'' ministry and one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), doubling of farmers'' income by 2022 and increase in pension.
