State Elections 2019 Highlights: PM Modi To Address Two Mega Rallies In Haryana Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address mega rallies in Charkhi Dadri and Kurukshetra in Haryana today. PM Modi addressed the first of his four grand rallies in Ballabhgarh on Monday. His last rally in the state will be in the Jat-dominated Hissar on October 18, a day before the last day of election campaigning.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold two public meetings ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Mr Gandhi is scheduled to conduct rallies at Wani Vidha Sabha of Yavatmal district and Arvi Vidhan Sabha of Wardha district at 1 pm and 3:40 pm respectively.

Both BJP and Congress are campaigning in poll-bound Haryana and Maharashtra. The two states vote on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the election campaigns in Haryana and Maharashtra: