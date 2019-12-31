Started On 'Wrong Foot': Manish Tewari On Chief Of Defence Staff Decision

Manish Tewari said in a tweet that the government had started on a "very wrong foot".

Minutes after the announcement of General Bipin Rawat as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the principal Opposition, Congress on Monday questioned the Modi government's move.

Slamming the appointment, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Punjab and spokesperson Manish Tewari said in a tweet that the government had started on a "very wrong foot".

"With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the Govt has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone, unfortunately, will reveal the implications of this decision", Manish Tewari tweeted.

Earlier, Army chief General Bipin Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of the Defence Staff, the principal military adviser to Defence Minister and head the new Department of Military Affairs, the government said on Monday.

"File for the appointment of India's first CDS was cleared by Appointment Committee of Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning," said a senior government officer, privy to the decision-making process.

The government announced that General Bipin Rawat, who is all set to demit office as Army Chief on December 31, has been appointed as Chief of Defence Staff from Tuesday itself. He will be holding the post till 65 years of his age which is March 31, 2023.

Last week, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram slammed the Army Chief for his remarks on the protesters who are opposing the Citizenship Act.

The Congress leader said, "Mind your own business" while addressing a rally on the party foundation day which was organised by the Kerala Congress.

Chidambaram also alleged that the Army Chief and DGP of UP has been asked to support the government which is a shameful act. The Congress leaders have slammed the army chief for his political comments.

"Now the Army General has been asked to speak up, is it the job of the Army Chief", said Chidambaram.