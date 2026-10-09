"India Doesn't Allow Monopoly In Any Sector": Minister On Musk's Claims

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday underscored that "India does not allow a monopoly in any sector", following a series of posts by SpaceX and Starlink boss Elon Musk who had claimed the company's licences were being blocked by vested interests.

The government and Elon Musk engaged in a verbal spat on Thursday after the Telecom Department rejected allegations that Starlink's satellite internet services were being blocked by domestic business interests.

Responding to Musk's allegations that Starlink's satcom services are being blocked, the government said yesterday that demonstrating compliance with security norms is an absolute must for every satcom licensee in the country.

Today again, Scindia unequivocally stated that there was no question of allowing any monopoly in the sphere and that three parties are in line for final approval for commercial licence.

"Let me be very clear. India does not allow a monopoly in any sector. And therefore, even as Satcom is concerned there is not a single licensee that has been chosen. Licences have been given to everyone who wants to provide these licenses. And today there are three licences that are out there," Scindia said.

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"There is a lot of conversation about a particular party. But there are three parties that have got licences. There is Reliance Jio, there is OneWeb, and there is Starlink. And there is another party that is also interested in procuring a licence. Now that process has to be followed by that party, that's Amazon," the Minister said.

The Minister said that India is close to taking a final decision on the pricing framework for satellite communication services and all licensed operators, including Starlink, must meet security requirements before they can proceed towards commercial operations.

"Initially whether spectrum will be assigned or auctioned, that decision was taken. Secondly, irrespective post that administrative assignment, what the pricing regime will be. And TRAI and DOT have been in conversations on that. We are close to taking the final decision with respect to that. And the third has to do with security requirements and requisites being followed," he said

"Revenue charges system is finalised once each one of these parties, party A, B, and C, all three individually based on their achievement of milestones with regard to security concerns and prerequisites have fulfilled the requirements, then obviously they can start operations. But that has to be a compliance that is done by each one of them individually," he added.

Musk had alleged that Starlink was being blocked by powerful business interests despite spending five years complying with Indian requirements.

The Ministry of Communications had earlier rejected allegations of unfair treatment, saying all three licensed operators were at broadly the same regulatory stage. It said security assessments were under way for all three and that each could proceed to the next step of seeking spectrum assignment after completing the required process.

The next steps for the operators will depend on the finalisation of the pricing framework and fulfilment of security requirements before they can seek spectrum assignment and move towards launching services.