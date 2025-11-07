Staggered Office Shifts, Fewer Jams: Delhi's Winter Strategy Against Pollution

As Delhi's air quality dips with the onset of winter, the city government is introducing staggered office timings for its departments and municipal offices in an effort to ease traffic congestion and reduce vehicular emissions.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that from November 15, Delhi Government offices will operate from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm, while the Municipal Corporation offices will function from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. The revised schedule will remain in effect till February 15, 2026, covering the period when air pollution typically peaks in the capital.

"The idea is to ensure that traffic doesn't build up all at once. By staggering office hours, we can spread out vehicle movement and reduce pollution levels," Gupta said.

Currently, Delhi Government offices open at 9:30 am and Municipal Corporation offices at 9:00 am, a 30-minute difference that leads to heavy rush-hour traffic in the morning and evening. Officials said the new timings aim to "disperse" the daily traffic load that contributes significantly to smog during the winter months.

This decision comes after a recent meeting between the Chief Minister and senior scientific officers from the Department of Environment, which reviewed Delhi's worsening air quality. The meeting noted that concentrations of particulate matter - PM2.5 and PM10 - often spike well above safe levels during winter, as lower temperatures and stagnant air trap pollutants near the ground.

Gupta said the move was part of a broader effort to anticipate pollution surges rather than react to them. "We do not want to wait for the problem to worsen before acting," she said.

Officials pointed out that similar staggered shift measures had been tried in earlier years during high-pollution periods, though not always with consistent implementation. This time, departments have been asked to strictly follow the new timings and monitor their impact on both traffic and air quality.

Vehicular emissions are among the largest contributors to Delhi's winter smog, accounting for an estimated 40% of PM2.5 levels on peak days, according to past studies by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and SAFAR-India. Traffic data from the Transport Department suggests that the morning and evening rush hours coincide with the highest spike in pollution readings.

The government hopes the new schedule will help flatten that curve. "Even a modest shift in traffic flow can make a visible difference to air quality," an official said.

The decision comes as air quality monitors across the city continue to record readings in the "severe" category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 in several parts of Delhi this week.

The new winter work schedule, officials said, will be reviewed at the end of the season to assess its effectiveness and decide if the measure should continue in future years.

