Stage Set For Stormy Week As Parliament To Take Up Delhi Services Bill

The Monsoon session of Parliament which saw many disruptions since it began on July 20 over the Manipur violence issue, is set to become more turbulent with the government likely to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill has become a rallying point for a united opposition against the BJP-led NDA.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which is a part of the opposition coalition INDIA, has reacted strongly against the ordinance. The Congress and other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance.

The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha even as a notice for moving a no-confidence motion is pending before the House.

Amid the impasse in Parliament over the violence in Manipur and the opposition's demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in the House, Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that he was ready to respond to a discussion in Parliament on the matter.

The opposition turned down the offer following which they moved a no-confidence motion against the government as a last bid to make the prime minister speak on the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha has passed five bills after brief discussions as opposition members raised slogans demanding the prime minister's statement on Manipur. The Rajya Sabha passed three bills, including the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, last week.

In the Lok Sabha, the government has listed The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Inter-services Organisation (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing.

It has also listed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha, for approval in the Lok Sabha.

Besides, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha first before being brought to the Lok Sabha. The Mediation Bill, 2021 is also awaiting the nod of the Upper House.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Bill, the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, the Repealing and Amending Bill, The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, the National Dental Commission Bill and the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, which were passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

The opposition was also incensed at the government's approach of going ahead with its legislative agenda at a time when the Lok Sabha speaker has admitted the no-confidence motion.

RSP member N K Premachandran, quoting from M N Kaul and S L Shakdher's Practice and Procedure of Parliament, said: "When leave of the House to the moving of a motion has been granted, no substantive motion on policy matters needs to be brought before the House by the government till the motion of no-confidence has been disposed of." Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dared the opposition to defeat the government bills on the floor of the House if they believe they have the numbers in the Lok Sabha. "They have suddenly brought the no-confidence motion. Does that mean no government business should take place? If they have the numbers, they should defeat the bills on the floor of the House," the minister said on Friday. PTI SKU NSD NSD

