Stage Performer Gangraped In Jharkhand, Days After Spanish Woman Assaulted

Two people have been arrested in the gangrape case and one is on the run

Days after a Spanish tourist was allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Dumka, a stage performer has accused three men of spiking her drink and gangraping her in the state's Palamu district.

Police have arrested two accused and one is on the run.

The 21-year-old survivor is recovering at a government-run hospital. She has told police that she is a resident of Chhattisgarh and had come to Palamu to perform in an orchestra event.

Orchestra shows are a hugely popular form of stage entertainment in small Indian towns. An orchestra party typically comprises singers, musicians and sometimes, dancers, who perform on an indoor or outdoor stage. The artistes often collaborate with musical troupes and travel to other states to perform.

The survivor has told police that Golu, one of the accused, runs an orchestra group in Palamu. He had called her and her sister for a performance at a wedding on Saturday. The survivor said she had worked with Golu earlier.

The performance, she said, was cancelled and Golu brought them to his home. The two sisters were given separate rooms. Golu then offered cold drinks to them. The survivor has alleged that her drink was spiked. She has told police that she was intoxicated, but awake. Golu and two others repeatedly raped her in that state, she has alleged. "It was dawn. They had mixed something in my drink and three men raped me," she said in a statement from the hospital bed.

The Palamu case comes days after Jharkhand made headlines for the shocking violence against a Spanish couple travelling through the state. The Spanish woman has alleged that they were staying in a tent when some men assaulted her husband and gangraped her.

An official has told news agency PTI that at least seven people were involved in the incident. The couple is being treated at a local hospital and three arrests have been made so far.

The Opposition BJP has said the incident is a "stain" on Jharkhand. "This shows the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and that even foreigners aren't safe here," BJP MLA Anant Ojha has said.

Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta has said the state government is committed to taking strict action against the accused.