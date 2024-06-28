Jharkhand Man Arrested For Killing Sister-In-Law With Sword: Police

The accused is apparently not in a sound state of mind, police said (Representational)

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his sister-in-law with a sword in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in Mahugawa village in the Pandu police station area, they said.

The accused, identified as Upendra Vishwakarma, was arrested, they added.

Upendra intervened when his two sisters-in-law were fighting over a petty domestic issue. Failing to stop the fight, he got the sword that was kept nearby and attacked one of them, police said.

He also hurt a one-year-old boy who was nearby. The injured boy was admitted to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, they said.

The accused is apparently not in a sound state of mind, police said.

An investigation is underway, they said.

