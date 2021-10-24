In Aryan Khan Case, Sena's Sanjay Raut On New Clip: 'Witness Made To...'

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted today to say that the claims of payoffs in the case involving Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau's own witness is "shocking" and asked the police to take cognizance of the matter. "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the cases were made to defame Maharashtra and this seems to be coming true," he tweeted.

Prabhakar Sail - who says he is a personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi, the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral -- claimed he heard a Rs 18 crore deal made between KP Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede.

Mr Raut also tweeted a 12-second video which showed KP Gosavi and Aryan Khan sitting inside the NCB office. Gosavi is holding a phone into which Aryan Khan is speaking.

Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah'shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil

Police shd tk suo moto cognizance@CMOMaharashtrapic.twitter.com/zipBcZiRSm - Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 24, 2021

KP Gosavi, Prabhakar Sail said in the affidavit, met one Sam D'Souza and heard a telephonic conversation between the two.

"KP Gosavi was talking to Sam on the phone and stated that you put a bomb of 25 crores and let's settle at 18 final because we have to give 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede," the affidavit read.

He said he also collected cash in two bags and delivered them to Sam D'Souza, as instructed by KP Gosavi.

The case involving a rave party on a cruise ship - raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this month - has become the latest flashpoint between the Maharashtra government and the BJP. Several leaders of Maharashtra's ruling coalition have accused the BJP of targeting the state government through the case.

In his speech on Dusshera, the Chief Minister had reminded the BJP that of the Rs 3000 crore drugs haul from Gujarat.

"Attack from the front. Our government will complete two years next month despite several attempts to topple it. I dare you to topple it," the Chief Minister had said.