Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed For Vehicles Till Further Orders Due To Snowfall, Extreme Weather

Srinagar-Leh highway passing through the Zoji-La pass pass has become unworthy of vehicular movement

Srinagar-Leh highway passing through the Zoji-La pass was on Thursday closed for civilian vehicular movement till further orders, due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme weather, informed Ladakh Administration.

"Due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme weather at Zoji-la axis resulting in heavy accumulation of snow on the axis, the Srinagar-Leh highway passing through the pass has become unworthy of vehicular movement. Therefore, in the interest of the general public the Srinagar- Leh highway will close for all kinds of civilian vehicular movement till further order with regard to the re-opening of Zoji-la (Pass)," Ladakh Administration said.

They further advised the general public and tourists to suspend any travel on the Srinagar Leh highway through Zoji-La (Pass) axis with immediate effect.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, there will be heavy rainfall and snow today as the western disturbance is very active in that region.

Meanwhile, eight flights have been canceled from Srinagar airport after poor visibility was reported due to light snow on Wednesday.