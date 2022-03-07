19-Year-Old Woman Hit During Srinagar Grenade Attack Dies, 23 Are Injured

The death toll from the blast has risen to two, and 23 others are injured.

A young woman who was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar yesterday died at a hospital this morning. Two people have died because of the blast so far, and 23 others are injured.

Nineteen-year-old Rafia, a resident of Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar was critically injured in the grenade attack. She was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment but died due to multiple injuries that she had suffered in the blast.

Terrorists had lobbed a grenade in a busy marketplace near Amira Kadal yesterday. The attack was caught on CCTV - showing an explosion in the marketplace where a large number of people were busy with Sunday shopping. People are seen running for safety as several fell on the ground after being hit by splinters

An elderly man from downtown Srinagar was killed on the spot. The police say one of their personnel has also received injuries in the blast. They are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the attacker and track him down.

The police have appealed to people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

"In light of the terrorist act of grenade throwing in busy Sunday market near Amira Kadal bridge today evening, all civilians are required to be vigilant and report any suspected activity," Srinagar Police tweeted.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. All political parties have strongly condemned it.