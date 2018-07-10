Srinagar Cop Returns Bag With Rs 90,000 To Owner. It Had Pension Savings

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that during checking at Qamerwari in Srinagar, policeman Umar Mushtaq found a bag containing Rs 90,000.

Updated: July 10, 2018 12:01 IST
The honesty of the policeman has won him a lot of praise on social media.

New Delhi: 

In a heart-warming gesture, a Jammu and Kashmir policeman returned a bag of Rs 90,000 cash to its owner.

The owner, Abdul Aziz Malla, had recently retired from the Department of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and the bag contained his pension amount.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that during checking at Qamerwari in Srinagar, policeman Umar Mushtaq found a bag containing Rs 90,000. He informed his duty officer who in turn conveyed it to the in-charge police post in Qamerwari.

Mr Malla had meanwhile registered a complain of a missing bag with cash and after proper verification, the bag was returned to the owner by the policeman.

The honesty of the policeman has won him a lot of praise on social media. "Honesty is still alive", "Hats off to Umar Mushtaq" and "My Allah bless the supercop" are some of the comments on the post.
 

The Jammu and Kashmir police also shared another post where valuables worth Rs 21,000 were returned to a couple who had lost it in in Manigam base camp while returning back from Amarnath Yatra.

